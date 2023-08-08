If former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette receives another shot at playing in the NFL, he will grab it in a heartbeat. If he does, he just might suit up for the Dallas Cowboys.

“If I'm blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I'm going to kill that,” Arnette said on Monday, per APNews.com.

“I've learned a lot. I'm remorseful about everything. I appreciate and respect another opportunity. I'm a better man than I was,” Arnette added.

Arnette told reporters he recently booked a flight to Texas so he could talk to the Cowboys about a potential contract.

Damon Arnette's once-promising career with the Raiders ended due to off-field issues

Damon Arnette pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for allegedly carrying a gun in a hostile manner in a Las Vegas hotel in January 2022. He reportedly acted belligerently toward casino parking staff over a receipt dispute. Surveillance footage of the incident surfaced in May 2023.

Breaking News: Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette reaches plea deal in 2022 valet incident! Guilty of misdemeanor assault and drawing a weapon. Pays $2,000 fine, serves 50 hrs community service. Gun was visible, not concealed. Ready for NFL return. #DamonArnette #NFL #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Iof5oyHREz — Benjamin Durham Law Firm (@BenjaminDurham) August 3, 2023

Consequently, Clark County district court judge Ronald Israel told Arnette he forbade him from possessing guns. He also disallowed Arnette from hanging out with people with guns. Had Arnette not enter a guilty plea, he would've faced trial for various felonies and a possible 10-year jail term.

Israel told Arnette to provide 50 hours of community service. The judge also fined the former Raiders defensive back $2,000. Israel also ordered Arnette to surrender his gun and show good behavior for 90 days. Otherwise, Arnette faces up to one year in prison.

Damon Arnette's parking ticket controversy wasn't the first time he ran afoul of the law. The Raiders released him on November 8, 2021 after a video showed Arnette making death threats while carrying a gun.

Arnette played for the Miami Dolphins' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in subsequent months. He hasn't played a regular-season game since the fall of 2021.

Will Damon Arnette resurrect his once-promising NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys? Stay tuned.