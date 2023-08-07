Fans that remember the underwhelming kicking competition that unfolded in last year's training camp between Jonathan Garibay and Chris Naggar got a dose of deja vu Monday afternoon when reports broke of the Dallas Cowboys cutting one of the two place kickers they were working with since the start of training camp, Tristan Vizcaino.

Vizcaino was a casualty of the Cowboys' first round of evaluations since the start of this year's practices in Oxnard. After he apparently failed to stack up to former USFL standout Brandon Aubrey early on in camp, the Cowboys decided to part ways.

“The Cowboys have decided to release Tristan Vizcaino, per source, leaving Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker in camp,” Todd Archer of ESPN reported on X Monday afternoon. “Vizcaino went 22 of 35 in the first eight padded practices of training camp. He was four [for] eight on Saturday. Aubrey has gone 26 of 35.”

While Aubrey's roster spot appears safe for the time being, the starting job is far from his. After both Garibay and Naggar failed to impress in Oxnard last summer, the Cowboys reunited with Brett Maher just before the end of offseason practices and made him the starter. If Aubrey can't convince his coaches that he's the man for the job, Dallas could still look elsewhere for a kicker.

There are still several free agents available that could answer the phone if Dallas decides to call a similar audible in 2023. McCarthy may look towards a player he coached for years in Green Bay, Mason Crosby. Other candidates could be longtime San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould or journeyman Randy Bullock.