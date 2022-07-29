‘It’s not a realistic possibility’: Michael Gallup speaks out on when he’ll return for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a strong season after getting bounced out of the playoffs early last year. They have to like their chances, as they arguably have one of the best rosters on paper in the NFC. Even so, the franchise took a hit on Thursday, as Michael Gallup provides a concerning update on his injury.

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys receiver has already ruled himself out for Week 1. Gallup goes as far as to say, “It’s not a reasonable possibility.” If that’s the case, then Dallas might be without a top-two pass catcher to begin the season.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup on playing Week 1: “It’s not a reasonable possibility.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

Michael Gallup injured his knee late last season and is clearly not ready to return. However, the Cowboys wide receiver is eager to get back on the field, per Jon Machota. Although he won’t be available by Week 1, Dallas is hopeful Gallup can be ready by Week 2.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) isn’t sure when he’ll be ready to return. He said playing Week 1 is not a realistic possibility. “We got a little ways to go. It’s gotta get a little bit stronger. … I’m ready to get back out there and help the team win.” pic.twitter.com/ofkK4GO1cP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2022

Even so, there is a real possibility that Michael Gallup misses several games. Knee injuries can be finicky, especially for wide receivers who constantly have to make quick moves running routes. Regardless, the Cowboys need not panic, as the front office has acquired a plethora of talented receivers to fill the void.

Gallup should return to the starting lineup once he’s ready. However, in the meantime, Dallas will have other options. Jalen Tolbert is a rookie who has picked up steam throughout the offseason while James Washington could play a key role as well. The Cowboys should be just fine without Michael Gallup but will receive a massive boost in the passing game once he officially returns.

Keep a close eye on Gallup, as the Cowboys are going to monitor his knee and make sure he gets back to 100 percent.