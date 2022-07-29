Dak Prescott speaks out on Mike McCarthy’s job security as Cowboys head coach: ‘Mike’s my guy’

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a busy year of football as the franchise hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs. To do so, everyone will have to be at their best, including Mike McCarthy. He could very well be on the hot seat if the organization fails to meet expectations, however, star quarterback Dak Prescott hums a different tune.

According to Jon Machota, Prescott isn’t too worried about the chatter on social media regarding his head coach. The Cowboys quarterback goes as far as to claim, “I’m not even really on Twitter like that.” In the end, Dak Prescott enjoys having Mike McCarthy has his head coach, despite the rumors of him being on the hot seat.

Dak Prescott when asked at the end of his news conference today about the speculation surrounding Mike McCarthy’s job security: “I’m not even really on Twitter like that. Mike’s my guy. That’s the only thing that matters, is this season.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2022

The Cowboys are a difficult franchise to coach, as the expectation is to make a Super Bowl run every year. It’s been a hot minute since Dallas has made a championship appearance but the current roster will give them a chance to end the cold streak. Dak Prescott looks much sharper than he did last season at this point in training camp and it sounds like Ezekiel Elliott is healthy as well.

If that’s the case, then the Cowboys should be a force in the NFC East. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t shaping up too badly either. Regardless, Mike McCarthy must lead Dallas to another divisional championship as his job could be on the line. Even so, Dak Prescott and the rest of the roster are just ready for the 2022 NFL season to kick off.