Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons loved what he saw from quarterback Dak Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 5-3 on the 2023 NFL season with a narrow 28-23 road loss at the hands of their NFC East divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Cowboys couldn't come away with the victory, Prescott played well against the vaunted Eagles' defense, continuing to cement his place in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL.

After the game, Cowboys star Micah Parsons spoke on Prescott's impact on the game and how he was able to silence some of his critics.

“Dak is a freaking warrior. There were lots of times where I was like ‘That's Dak motherf***ing Prescott.' He's a dog, he's a warrior,” said Parsons, per the Cowboys' official account on YouTube. “…I've got unbelievable confidence in him. I thought he had a great game, I think people need to put more respect on him, he outplayed everyone today.”

Against the Eagles, Dak Prescott completed 29 of his 44 pass attempts for 374 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Prescott very nearly had a fourth touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that would have given a real boost to the Cowboys' comeback attempt; however, the ball was ruled just short of the goal line and Dallas turned it over on downs.

Prescott has really only had one truly bad performance in 2023, and that was against the San Francisco 49ers, the team who eliminated the Cowboys from each of the last two postseasons. However, if he continues playing at this level, Prescott and the Cowboys may get another chance to avenge those losses in a couple of months.