Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is ecstatic about the team's recent signing of Martavis Bryant.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made waves around the NFL when it was announced that they were signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant to a contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Bryant has been out of the league since 2018 and was only recently reinstated to the NFL following a suspension; however, if he is anything like the player he was during the mid-to-late 2010s, Bryant figures to add another dimension to what is already a vaunted Cowboys offensive attack, led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

On Tuesday, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had thoughts on the signing, and he took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express them.

“Say what you want, this was a great pickup,” wrote Bryant. “Rare talent! Give him 3 weeks and it's showtime!”

The Cowboys' current receiving core is led by CeeDee Lamb, who had a monster performance in Dallas' most recent game, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Martavis Bryant established himself as a solid wide receiver in the NFL after being drafted by the Steelers in 2014, acting as a number two option to Antonio Brown. He was then traded to the then Oakland Raiders in 2018 shortly before his suspension was imposed due to violating the league's drug policy.

At 31 years old, it's unclear if Bryant still possesses the athleticism and endurance that allowed him to stand out during the prime of his career. However, at first glance, this would seem to be a very low-risk, high-reward move for the Cowboys.