Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott comes to the defense of offensive tackle Terence Steele after disappointing performance vs. Eagles.

After the Dallas Cowboys lost to their NFC East rival in the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, 28-21, lots of criticisms were aimed at offensive tackle Terence Steele and his poor performance. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 12 pressures, seven hurries, and four sacks with a pass-block grade of 15.

For a player that's considered one of the better players at the position, it was most certainly a disappointing outing. However, when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Steele's performance, he came to his defense Tuesday during his media availability according to Nikki Chavanelle of on3 Sports.

“Terence would be the first to tell you that he wants to play better and I know he’s going to play better,” Prescott said on Tuesday. “He’s a guy who’s faced this adversity before. You talk about early in his career, undrafted free agent, he had to step in for guys immediately and didn’t have the success or maybe didn’t play to his standards early and then got it going, had some great years under him.”

Prescott believes Steele will bounce back

Prescott would throw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the loss as his connection with receiver CeeDee Lamb was dynamite as he reeled in 11 catches for 191 yards. The Cowboys quarterback would go on to say about Steele that a bad performance like last Sunday won't carry on for the rest of the season.

“He’s not going to allow one game to put him down in a dump and he’s not going to allow one game to dictate the way he plays the rest of the season,” Prescott said. “Something we’ll talk about is trusting in each other. Obviously, I’m using my feet, I’m getting out of the pocket. Use your athleticism. He’ll do that as we move forward and things will be fine.”

Dallas will try to bounce back next week at home as they face another division rival, this time in the New York Giants. The Cowboys are second in the NFC East with a 5-3 record as the Giants are dead last at 2-7 as they're in the midst of a train-wreck of a season. Last time these two teams faced was week 1 as the Cowboys throttled the G-men, 40-0.