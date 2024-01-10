Will Micah Parsons' Chiefs-Dolphins prediction be correct?

The NFL Playoffs are in full swing. Micah Parsons should be concerned about keeping Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers from the end zone. But, the Dallas Cowboys' ruthless defender does not look to be stressing too much. Instead, he gave his insights on other matchups heading into Wild Card weekend. One of them just so happened to be the square-off between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins. His bold prediction might even raise some eyebrows, via The Edge.

“Losing Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. These injuries are just killing the Dolphins. I will continue to go with the Dolphins because the Chiefs struggle offensively. I'm afraid those turnovers, the drops, will cost them this game,” the Cowboys linebacker declared.

Micah Parsons may have a point. It has not been a good year for the Chiefs. They have been the center of attention but all for the wrong reasons. Patrick Mahomes cannot seem to find the perfect drop-off zone for his passes. When he does, weapons like Kadarius Toney cannot keep the ball attached to their hands.

Isaiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce can step up but Andy Reid may need more help from other members of their offense. Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the league. The best shot they have will be to outgun them.

The Cowboys defender had also picked the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams to win their NFL Playoffs matchups. Will all of these picks turn out correct?