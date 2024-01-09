Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes it sound like head coach Mike McCarthy's job is safe... for now.

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the NFL playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC after a 12-5 regular season. As the postseason arrives, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is giving his head coach, Mike McCarthy, a major vote of confidence.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to @1053thefan on coach Mike McCarthy’s future: ‘I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done, and I really mean it. …He’s the big difference this year.’ He mentioned McCarthy is under contract for next season and called him the “busiest cat in all of Texas,” Dallas Morning News Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken reported on Tuesday. “‘So, the last thing that I want to do is spend any time talking with him about these kinds of things, on agreements, extension of agreements, especially when I’ve got one. So, that’s it.’”

And with that statement, it sounds like McCarthy's job is safe. However, that could change if the Cowboys fall to a familiar foe in the NFL playoffs.

Cowboys vs. 49ers III looms

The Cowboys have exited the NFL playoffs in frustrating fashion the last two seasons, with the team losing by one score to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round in 2021 and the Divisional Round in 2022.

Both times, the Cowboys had the ball to end the game but allowed time to expire due to questionable decision-making by Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Now, Jerry Jones’ Cowboys enter the NFL playoffs as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl. The incredible possible symmetry here is that the No. 1 seeded 49ers loom as the team’s potential opponents in the NFC Championship Game.

Imagine if Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys take another step and make that championship game only to lose to the Niners as time expires on the final drive with the ball in Prescott’s hands. If that somehow happened for the third straight season, we’ll see if Jones is still as high on McCarthy as he says he is now.