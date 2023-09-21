Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, evidently, sees no point in denying the obvious. Just because he's not sure how to prevent Micah Parsons from wreaking havoc on Sunday, though, hardly means Arizona has given up trying to find ways to slow down the Dallas Cowboys star.

“So far, I don’t think you can. But that’s our task. I think that’s going to be the focus,” Petzing admitted when asked how to stop Parsons, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Obviously he’s one of the better defensive players in the entire league, so he’s earned that respect. And certainly we’re gonna give him that respect in terms of the way that we call the game, put the plan together and go out there and try to execute.”

Good luck with that.

Parsons has been arguably the best player in football through the first three weeks of 2023, cementing himself as the early frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. Credited with three sacks, six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during Dallas' impressive 2-0 start, even those gaudy numbers fail to convey the true scope of Parsons' impact.

The Cowboys shutout the New York Giants in the season-opener, then allowed just 10 points in last week's thumping of the New York Jets. While Dallas might have the most talented defense in football, the constant extra attention Parsons draws through double-teams, running back chips and the offensive line sliding protection his way makes life much easier on his teammates. The same goes for Parsons' ability to line up all over the field, rushing the passer, stopping the run and even dropping into coverage.

The Cardinals enter Sunday's matchup at 0-2, struggling to find answers offensively. Best efforts be damned, don't expect Petzing and company to come up with any when it comes to limiting Parsons.