It's time to unleash the beast known as Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker's new take-no-prisoners approach spells trouble for the opposition.

Parsons shared his new “possessed lion” mentality on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. He said crawling on all fours after recording a sack is a move he has been working on since training camp.

You are MOVIN on that crawl 💨💨 "I've been working on that all camp and I'm letting everybody know that I'm a possessed lion" 😂😂 ~ @MicahhParsons11 #PMSLive #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/4JSXDG1ti0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2023

“Yeah, I've been working on it all camp. So like, I was like you know this year coming in I was like, ‘Yo, I hope y'all know I'm like possessed this year.' Uh, I hope everyone's ready to work. I hope everyone's ready for this lion mentality. I've been going around the locker room growling at people. I'm out there jumping around. I'm growling at Dak (Prescott),” Micah Parsons said.

“‘I hope you're ready for this s–t, bro. I'm gonna kill you today.' I'm letting everyone know like so when they see it they're like, ‘Man, this dude's really nuts,'” Parsons added.

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons has the heart of a lion

Micah Parsons also told Pat McAfee his new “possessed lion” mentality has scared the living daylights out of the Cowboys' rookies. Was Parsons intimidating them on purpose? Perhaps he was. That was their baptism of fire in the NFL. Better yet, Micah Parsons was trying to instil a killer instinct defensive players need.

Micah Parsons has shown he's fearless. Parsons and Stephon Gilmore had the guts to ride a plane Brandin Cooks piloted over Seattle, WA. It also turns out Parsons' offseason boxing program has helped him become a more ferocious edge rusher in 2023.

The results have been impressive: the Cowboys are currently the NFL's best defensive team allowing just 193 yards per game. They also blew out the New York Giants and New York Jets by an average of 30 points.

Micah Parsons' lion mentality has obviously rubbed off on the Cowboys. The rest of the league better watch out.