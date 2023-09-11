The Dallas Cowboys steamrolled through the New York Giants on Sunday night, opening the 2023 NFL season on a high with an amazing 40-0 shutout victory over their division rival. The Cowboys' defense was as good as advertised, even carrying the offense in spurts with high-level plays that they were able to convert to six points on the other end. Lost in the shuffle was the meh performance from quarterback Dak Prescott, their star man who didn't exactly have the best of games.

Prescott even acknowledged after the game that he did not deserve the game ball, as the distinction of being the Cowboys' MVP during the game belonged to the defense. Nevertheless, Prescott did a lot of things for the team that head coach Mike McCarthy appreciated yet would go unnoticed for a lot of fans.

Speaking to reporters after their demolition of the Giants, the Cowboys head coach revealed the one “smart” move that the team was able to do all throughout the night en route to their 40-0 win.

“[The Cowboys were] smart in spots. Dak did an excellent job commanding that and being smart in decision-making. Protecting the football was going to be a really big challenge tonight,” McCarthy said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

That, indeed, is commendable for Dak Prescott, as even though the Cowboys passing game wasn't exactly on point, they were still able to prevent the Giants from forming any ideations of a comeback attempt by controlling the game with possession. Despite just completing 13 of his 24 passes and averaging a measly 5.96 yards per attempt, Prescott was clean with the ball, not throwing any touchdowns — a sign that he did not force the issue even as he failed to register a passing TD.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense made sure that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would have difficulties holding onto the ball; Jones ended up throwing two interceptions, one of which Daron Bland recovered for a pick-six.

This is a sign that Dak Prescott is maturing as a quarterback and as a leader for the Cowboys. It's going to be even scarier for other teams to face Mike McCarthy's squad once Prescott finds his groove from the pocket.