Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was tight-lipped about his future with the team following their Wild Card loss.

On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' season came to an unceremonious end as they were eviscerated by the underdog Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. Despite playing at home, Prescott was unable to establish much rhythm in this one until the game was already well out of reach, and now the Cowboys begin yet another early offseason following a meltdown in the postseason.

One person who will now have a lot of speculation about his job security moving forward is Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and after the game against the Packers, the former Green Bay head coach was understandably not in a particularly loquacious mood.

McCarthy was asked point blank on his thoughts regarding his future with the team.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re disappointed. … I haven’t thought past the outcome of this game,” said McCarthy.

Indeed, very few saw this result coming, although maybe we should have. After all, the Cowboys haven't been out of the second round of the playoffs since the OJ Simpson trial was going on, and the team has found unique and inventive ways to disappoint its fans in their current run of “success” in the Dak Prescott era. Last year, it was a more understandable, if still frustrating, loss to the San Francisco 49ers that did Dallas in. This one is a bit more hard to process.

Whatever comes of McCarthy's future, it's safe to say there will be some sleepless nights in the coming days for Cowboys fans everywhere.