Skip Bayless will not be impressed by the Dallas Cowboys until they generate some real success in the NFL playoffs.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are currently gearing up for what they hope is a long run in this year's upcoming NFL Playoffs. The Cowboys were able to win the NFC East this year with a record of 12-5, and Prescott continued his ascension into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, establishing himself as a bona fide MVP contender in the process this year.

Still, the Cowboys aren't without their skeptics. One person who is reserving praise until he sees some real postseason success is none other than noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless of FS1, who recently took to his The Skip Bayless Show podcast to express why he is not impressed by regular season success anymore.

“Neither Mike McCarthy nor Prescott have proven one thing to me,” said Bayless in a video posted to X. “Not one thing. Dak remains 2-4 in the postseason. Mike McCarthy won that long ago far away Super Bowl in large part thanks to Aaron Rodgers. Right place, right time. And then what? Neither of these two, Mike or Dak, have proven a thing to me.”

Indeed, the Cowboys have mounted regular season wins over the last few years consistently. However, the postseason has been a different story, as Dallas hasn't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995. In order to silence Skip Bayless' criticism, and to lift the franchise back to its historic heights of yesteryear, both McCarthy and Prescott will have to be on their A Games in the coming weeks.