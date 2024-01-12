How 'bout [staying with] them Cowboys!

As rumors swirl about the future of Dan Quinn and Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will hang onto at least one key piece of their upper administration: VP of Player Personnel Will McClay.

ESPN's Todd Archer's report that McClay would not be moving on to a new organization early Friday afternoon quiets one of several developing narratives about who will be in charge of the Cowboys beyond the 2023-24 season. Thanks to his success with the Cowboys, particularly in the draft, McClay was considered a top candidate for a general manager position.

Archer noted that McClay was requested for interviews by both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders, although he did not specify for which position. Archer got word from one of the sources that McClay is “very happy” in Dallas, and not interested in another position.

The Commanders hired San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters on Friday while the Chargers job is still open.

Will McClay is in his 21st season with the Cowboys and has left his mark on the franchise in the form of several strong draft picks like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons. When asked at his Friday afternoon media obligation about the impact of retaining McClay, McCarthy told media members that McClay was an invaluable piece of the organization.

“Very happy for Will personally,” McCarthy said according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “This is great for the Dallas Cowboys.”

McClay's personal regular season isn't far off as the offseason looms. With another strong foundation to build off of, the Cowboys VP is set to continue adding to his strong drafting resume in the summer of 2024.