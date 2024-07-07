It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Mariners.

The Toronto Blue Jays are almost certain to be sellers at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. They have simply not been able to make an upward push in the standings. They have had recent surges from Vladimir Guerrero and George Springer, but those two players were absolutely atrocious before coming alive in recent weeks. The Jays' offense was pancake-flat in April and May. The team fell several games below .500 and has simply not recovered. One of the facets of the Blue Jays which was very strong in 2023 but has not been nearly as good in 2024 is the bullpen. The bullpen reliably locked down games and protected leads in the final three innings last season. The pen has fallen woefully short of that standard this year. Combined with the poor hitting up and down the batting order, including and especially from Bo Bichette, the Jays are just a bad team right now. Bichette might get traded and this organization has to find a way to reconfigure itself at the trade deadline. It's an awful time in Toronto, given that this franchise had seemingly positioned itself to contend for the playoffs for several years. The window appears to be a lot shorter than many inside the organization had hoped. Naturally, losing out on both Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in free agency were crushing blows for the Jays. They turned out to be even more decisive moments — in the worst possible way, of course — than anyone might have thought at the time. If the Jays want to make a final statement before the All-Star break, such as a 5-1 surge, it has to start in this game against Seattle, which has fallen on hard times after having a good first two months of the season.

Blue Jays-Mariners Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. George Kirby

Jose Berrios (8-6) has a 3.63 ERA. Berrios has been a very strong and reliable pitcher for the Jays this season. He wasn't especially sharp in his last outing against the Houston Astros, but for the most part, he has taken the ball and given Toronto six solid innings, sometimes pitching into the seventh, and not getting tagged for big innings. Berrios has been a consistent and disciplined pitcher this year. The brutally frustrating part of the 2024 season for Toronto is that it has squandered the good work Berrios, Yusei Kikuchi, and its starting rotation have put forth.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 2 versus the Houston Astros: 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 51 1/3 IP, 48 H, 25 R, 13 HR, 14 BB, 38 K

George Kirby (7-6) has a 3.32 ERA. He is one of the better pitchers in the American League. You can see, however, that despite having an ERA under 3.35, Kirby is barely above .500 in 13 decisions so far this season. Look no further than his last start against the Baltimore Orioles this past week. Kirby gave up just two runs in 6 1/3 strong innings, and he took the loss. The Mariners' bats have been ice cold for two straight weeks. Seattle's batting average with runners in scoring position over its last 10 to 15 games has been microscopic. Kirby is doing his job. He needs help from his teammates.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 2 versus the Baltimore Orioles: 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 48 2/3 IP, 38 H, 14 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 53 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mariners Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +128

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have hit as poorly as any big-league club over the past two weeks. Jose Berrios should mow them down. It's pretty simple.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners always give the Jays a hard time in Seattle. George Kirby should shut down Toronto's bats. Don't overthink this.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

It has been several years since the Jays last won a series in Seattle. Take the M's.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5