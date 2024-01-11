Dak Prescott didn't say it explicitly, but he clearly feels as if his Dallas Cowboys are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished their regular season strong en route to a NFC East title and the conference's second seed. But they have their sights set on something a little bigger, and Prescott thinks this team is capable of bringing some hardware back to Dallas.

“I don't know if I've had this much confidence or a greater feel than I've had with this offense, with this team, with our approach and how we're going to go and take care of things,” Prescott told media members on Thursday, courtesy of ESPN's Todd Archer.

Prescott was responding to a question about where his confidence level is in comparison to the previous four postseason trips he's made as a member of the Cowboys. The signal caller made clear that while he is always confident, that doesn't originate strictly from within himself.

“I always feel good about myself, a lot of self-talk. Yeah, it goes with the guys around me as well. The players around me. The coaches. The system we've created, the culture this team has. It's not just about how I feel about myself. It's about these other guys, the confidence they give me.”

Super Bowl or bust for Prescott, Cowboys?

Judging by regular season numbers, Prescott is right to have a high degree of faith in this Cowboys team.

WR CeeDee Lamb led the NFL in receptions and was second in receiving yards. RB Tony Pollard hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight season, good for 12th in the NFL. And Dan Quinn's defense finished as the fifth-ranked unit by DVOA.

Dallas also finished 10th in special teams (and ninth on offense), demonstrating how well-rounded this team is.

But Prescott and Co. have entered the playoffs with high expectations only to flame out in the past. Until their team is on a podium with Roger Goodell holding a Vince Lombardi Trophy, Cowboys fans will be tough to please.