The Anaheim Ducks look for five wins in a row as they face the Arizona Coyotes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Coyotes are coming into the game at 4-4. They are entering the game, after going 1-2 in the last three games. It was back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Kings, and they struggled with allowing goals. the Kings scored 11 goals in the two games to take the wins. Still, last time out, they faced the Blackhawks. In that game, Connor Bedard scored the first goal of the game 28 seconds into the game, but the Coyotes would lead 3-1 in the first period. Then, the Coyotes scored four goals in the second period and would end up winning 8-1.

Meanwhile, the Ducks come into the game at 5-4-0 on the season, but they have won four straight games. They have done all of this on the road as well. They have gone to Columbus, Boston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In that time, they have scored 18 goals and allowed just 12, winning every game. Last time out, it was against the Penguins. The two teams were tied after the end of the first period and the second period. In the third period, the Penguins took the lead, but the Ducks answered just over a minute and a half later. With 13 seconds left in the game, the Ducks took the lead and won 4-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Ducks Odds

Arizona Coyotes: -132

Anaheim Ducks: +110

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Win

The top line for the Coyotes is led by Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller and Schmaltz lead the team in points this year. Schmaltz has two goals and six assists this year, with a goal and an assist on the power play this season. Keller has four goals and four assists this year. Keller is tied for the team lead in goals this year, with two of the goals on the power play. Meanwhile, Hayton has not been productive this year. He does not have a pint yet this year, but he has taken 23 shots.

For the Coyotes, production also comes from the blue line. Sean Durzi is third on the team in points this year. First, he is tied for the team lead in goals this year. He has four goals and three assists on the season with two of the goals coming on the power play. Also tied with him in goals this year is Michael Carcone. Carcone has four goals this year, with two assists to be sitting at six points this year.

The power play has been a big part of the Coyote's success. They are seventh in the NHL on the power play this year, scoring nine times this year and having a 26.5 conversion percentage. They have scored in four of the last five games this year on the power play, and have scored in six of the eight games this year. Meanwhile, the Penatly kill had been an issue. They have allowed goals when man down in six of their eight games. Arizona ranks 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year.

The Coyotes will send Karel Vejmelka to protect the goal today. On the year he is 2-3-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He started the season strong, with a save percentage of .917 or better in each of his first three games, going 201. In the last two starts, Vejmelka has struggled though. He has had a save percentage below,900 in both of them, giving up seven goals and going 0-2.

Why The Ducks Will Win

The top line for the Ducks holds Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, and Troy Terry. Still, none of them are in the top four in scoring this year for the Ducks. Terry has two goals and three assists this year, good for five points, but minus one rating. Carlsson has two goals this year with one assist, good for three points this year. Finally, Zegras has a goal and an assist on the year, with his lone goal coming on the power play.

Meanwhile, the top-scoring production comes from the second line this year. Ryan Strome sits tied for the top mark on the team with 11 points this year. He has two goals and nine assists this year. He is tied with his line-mate Mason McTavish. McTavis has five goals this year but also has six assists on the year to give him 11 points. Finally, Frank Vatrano is the team leader in goals. He has scored nine times this year in nine games. He also has an assist giving him ten points on the year. Three of his goals have come on the power play.

The power play is an area in which the Ducks can improve this year. They are 24th in the NHL on the power play this year, scoring four times, and sitting at a 12.5 percent conversion rate. They have not been much better on the penalty kill either, sitting 25th in the NHL there.

It will be Lukas Dostal to defend the net for the Ducks tonight. He is 4-1-0 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average. He has given up two or fewer goals in three of his four last games as well. Last time out, he came in for a relief appearance, allowing just two goals on 35 shots in two periods to take the win.

Final Coyotes-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Ducks have already faced the Coyotes this year. In that game, the Ducks outshot the Coyotes 33-27 but still lost 2-1. It was a low-scoring game overall. Both teams did score on the power play in that game. Both teams can struggle to score at times. Still, both teams can put up a lot of points. Still, those are against lower-level defensive teams. While these two teams struggle to score, they are solid on defense. In this game, the best bet is the under, but the Coytoes should win.

Final Coyotes-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Coyotes ML (-132) and Under 6.5 (-110)