The Anaheim Ducks picked up a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night, but the game didn't come without a bit of drama along the way thanks to head coach Greg Cronin. The Ducks head coach was involved in a heated incident midway through the game that saw him get ejected for arguing about an unsuccessful challenge call on a goal that Anaheim had waved off for goalie interference.

Late in the second period, Ross Johnston seemingly gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead, but the goal was quickly waved off for goalie interference, which Cronin challenged. After the referees determined that the call on the ice stood, Cronin became livid at the refs, which ended up earning him an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct and a bench minor that put the Penguins on the power play.

Greg Cronin gets the boot from the game after reaming out the ref for the no goal call 🥾 pic.twitter.com/fWET0vbLa8 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2023

The Penguins would go on to score on the power play and tie the game at 2-2, which was a big swing from the 3-1 score that the Ducks had been staring in the face just moments ago. Anaheim would get the last laugh, though, as they would end up winning this game 4-3 despite the fact that their head coach wasn't behind the bench for the entire third period.

It wasn't totally surprising to see Cronin get tossed here considering how the NHL warned coaches prior to the season about going on tirades towards the referees, but beyond this ejection, nothing will likely happen to Cronin. The first-year head coach will be thrilled that his team was able to persevere in the face of adversity to pick up the win, and the Ducks will get a chance to add to the win column again on Wednesday night when they take on the Arizona Coyotes.