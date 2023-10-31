Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard has been living up to the massive hype. Bedard rewrote the NHL record books against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

The rookie sensation became the youngest player in league history to score a goal in the first 30 seconds of a game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Connor Bedard is the youngest player in NHL history (18-105) with a goal in the first 30 seconds of a game. pic.twitter.com/Uxy18sxbpH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2023

Connor Bedard was just 18 years and 105 days old when he scored a goal just 28 seconds into the game against the Coyotes. Kevin Corchinski and Seth Jones received credit for the assists.

Unfortunately for Bedard and the Blackhawks, the Coyotes scored eight unanswered goals to take a commanding seven-goal lead in the third period.

Nevertheless, the Blackhawks have Connor Bedard as one of its building blocks for the future. He made an immediate impact in his first game for Chicago. Bedard recorded an assist in the Blackhawks' season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 11.

In doing so, Bedard became the second-youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.

Fast forward 11 days later, Connor Bedard made NHL history against the reigning NHL Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights. He became the youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history to score a power play goal.

Bedard struck in the first period to give Chicago the early 1-0 lead. Regrettably, the Blackhawks eventually lost to the Golden Knights, 5-3.

Chicago avenged that loss with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights just six days later. Connor Bedard scored a goal as the Blackhawks won their third game of the season. Chicago dealt the Golden Knights their first loss of the year.

Connor Bedard has six points (four goals and two assists) through his first nine NHL games. At the rate the youngster's going, he could wind up with 30 goals and break more records in his rookie season.