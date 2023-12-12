Two teams on losing streaks face as we continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Coyotes enter the game sitting at 13-12-2 on the year. They have struggled as of late. After going on a five-game winning streak, they have lost their last three. Last night it was against the Buffalo Sabres. The Coyotes gave up the first goal of the game, just 2:25 into the contest, but they would tie it up early in the second period on a Michael Kesselring goal, his first of the year. Still, they would give up three more goals in the second period to be down 4-1. In the third, they got a short-handed goal from Michael Carcone but would end up falling 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are at 11-12-3 on the year and have lost seven of their last ten games. They played the Panthers the last time out. After no scoring in the first period, Reilly Smith scored in the second to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The Panthers would tie it up in the period though, and take the lead in the third. The Penguins got 27 shots off in the game but would come away with just one goal, falling 3-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Penguins Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-152)

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (125)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Win

The Coyotes are currently 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year, averaging 3.19 goals per game on the season. The team's leading goal scorer this year is Michael Carcone, who scored again last time out. He comes into the game with 14 goals on the year, with three assists, good for 17 points. His points total is tied for fourth on the team. Further, he has scored just once on the power play this year, but he does have a short-handed goal as well. Meanwhile, the team leader in points this year is Clayton Keller. He leads the team in points and assists while being sold in the power play. He has nine goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 25 points. Keller also has four goals and 10 assists on the power play.

The power play has been solid for the Coyotes this year, and joining Keller with solid power play production is Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists on the year, with five goals and five assists on the power play. He is tied for second on the team in points with Matias Maccelli. Maccelli comes into the game tied for the team lead in assists this year, coming in with 16 of them. Adding in his four goals, he has 20 points as well on the year.

The Coyotes power play sits ninth in the NHL in conversion rate this year. They have scored 22 times on the power play, converting on 23.7 percent of their chances this season. The Coyotes are also 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 81.1 percent success rate.

Connor Ingram was the expected goalie last night, but after playing on Saturday, the Coyotes gave him a day of rest. That means he will most likely be in goal tonight for the Coyotes. He is 11-5-0 on the year with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Last time out was one of his worst games of the year. Ingram allowed five goals on 29 shots, taking the loss. It was his second straight game, under .850 in save percentage.

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins are currently 25th in goals per game this year, sitting with just 2.88 goals per game on the season. The team leader in goals this year, and second on the team in points this year is Sidney Crosby. He enters the game with 15 goals on the year with 12 assists, giving him 27 points. He has just two goals and an assist on the power play this year, as the power play has struggled for the Penguins. Behind him in goals are three players tied with ten. One is Bryn Rust, who comes into the game with ten goals and ten assists on the year, but he is expected to miss this game with an injury.

Jake Guentzel is the team leader in points this year and also leads the team in assists this year. He enters the game with ten goals and 19 assists, to give him 29 points. He has yet to score on the power play this year but does have three assists. Also with ten goals this year is Evgeni Malkin. He enters the game with ten goals on the year with 11 assists to give him 21 points. He has two goals and four assists on the power play.

Outside of the top four forwards, the top-scoring man is Erik Karlsson, the blue liner. He comes in with six goals this year and 13 assists, good for 19 points. He has two goals and two assists on the power play this year. Joining him in helping from the blue line is Kris Letgang, who comes in with two goals and 11 assists this year.

The Penguins power play has struggled heavily this year. They have just seven power-play goals and a 9.5 percent conversion rate, which is 30th in the NHL. Still, the Penguins are tenth when man down this year, sitting with an 83.5 percent success rate this year.

It is expected to be Tristan Jarry in the goals tonight for the Penguins. He is 8-10-2 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Last time out, he saved 30 of 32 shots, good for a .938 save percentage, but took the loss to the Panthers.

Final Coyotes-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins have failed to sit second to last in the division. While they are still well within range for the playoffs, they need to right the ship quickly to make a run. Tristan Jarry has been great and is top ten in the league in goals-against average and save percentage. While the Penguins do struggle to score, the Coyotes struggle just as much. Further, they struggle more on the road. This is all shaping up to be a low-scoring game.

Final Coyotes-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-132)