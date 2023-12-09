Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is trying to remain positive despite his team extending its losing streak to four games.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby isn't used to losing. That's something he's got to stomach at the moment, as the team just dropped its fourth game in a row, losing a 3-1 contest to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Crosby knows his team must do much better to compete in the NHL this season.

“We gave ourselves a chance, and you’ve got to do that every night. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but I thought we gave ourselves a chance and we’ll try to keep getting better here,” Crosby said after the game, per NHL.com.

Following the loss, the Penguins drop to 11-12-3 on the season and are 7th in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. The Penguins have 25 points on the season, near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The team has only scored once in the last three games, significantly contributing to this four-game losing streak. Crosby is trying to remain positive, but knows his team has got to start scoring goals and attacking better while on the power play.

“I thought late in the game, it was good,” Crosby added. “We had a couple of good looks around the net, so hopefully we can build off that.”

Crosby is first on the team in goals this season with 15, and he's second on the team in total points with 27. Crosby is certainly trying to carry the team but he is need of some help offensively. Jake Guentzel leads the team in points and assists, but the Penguins need to get more guys in the mix.

The Pens seem a long way right now from the franchise that won three Stanley Cups in less than a decade, from 2009-2017. The window for Crosby is closing to get back to another Stanley Cup Final and the team needs to get its problems sorted out in order to get back to championship form.

The Penguins next play the Arizona Coyotes at home on Tuesday.