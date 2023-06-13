Marcus Stroman has been absolutely lights out for the Chicago Cubs in 2023, and he's also been feisty on Twitter — that continued this week after he called out a New York Mets blog insinuating he's ready to leave the franchise.

The ace did not hold back at all when responding to an article from Fansided's Rising Apple website on Tuesday.

“Another false headline and biased narrative? Lol it’s comical how trash NY media is,” Stroman wrote. “And the fact that people continue to believe these desperate blogs is hilarious. ZERO DIVERSITY throughout NY media. Dinosaur writers with no skill trying to get clicks with false headlines.”

Stroman completed the absolute roast of the author with a clown emoji. Clearly, the 32-year-old is bringing the flame both on the mound and on social media this season.

It really makes no sense that a New York Mets author would claim to know what's going on in Stroman's head, especially as the Medford native is putting together one of the best seasons of his career in the Windy City in 2023.

Although it is true that there hasn't been extension talks between Stroman and the Cubs this season, the right-hander made it clear where his loyalties lie in a Twitter post just days ago.

“My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the Cubs organization,” Marcus Stroman confirmed.

Although there is no guarantee that the ace will remain with the Cubs past the Aug. 1 deadline, or into next season, there's absolutely no reason to believe that he specifically wants out of Chicago.

And he made that point abundantly clear with an absolute masterpiece of a roast on Tuesday.