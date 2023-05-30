Marcus Stroman showed a lot of heart during his shutout against the Tampa Bay Rays. The starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs became the first pitcher since Alec Mills in 2020 to achieve the feat. Emotions ran through Stroman’s veins as he had a few choice words for the MLB’s top-ranked team in the season so far after beating them.

“I mean, going CG at Wrigley, that’s like one of the top moments in my career. The energy. When I walk out there 40 minutes before the game, there’s a massive cheering section already. The bleachers are usually filled — everyone’s just like ready to roll. That gives me so much momentum and motivation. I can’t put that into words. I’m very, very thankful for the home crowd and the fans,” said Stroman as he reflected on the Cubs fans’ energy, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

“I truly, truly think they’re the best fans in the game. I’ll say that to the death of me,” Stroman declared as he praised the home crowd in Chicago.

Marcus Stroman has been slowly on the rise back to All-Star status since his post-pandemic MLB comeback in 2020.

In his first season with the Cubs, he struck out 119 hitters in the 138.2 innings that he pitched. Moreover, his ERA of 3.50 has been serviceable for the team.

However, the pitcher only gets better, as his past two seasons have proven. Marcus Stroman is on par to spike his level of performance for the Chicago Cubs. All of this is rooted in the electric home crowd they bring.