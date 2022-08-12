‘Dallas, Super Bowl’: Micah Parsons makes bold claim for Cowboys season

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t made it to the Super Bowl for nearly three decades now, but Micah Parsons is confident things are going to change for them this 2022 season.

Parsons saw how the Los Angeles Rams made it to the title game and won. Sure enough, it made him hungrier to reach that level as well and win it all. While it will be difficult, the Cowboys star boldly declared that it will be their year this time around.

“We gotta get to that bowl. I saw the Rams. I was at the Super Bowl. It’s something I want. It’s something I desire. I’m speaking to the world. Dallas, Super Bowl,” Parsons exclaimed, per Ed Werder of ESPN.

Is this the year for the Cowboys? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OncSbbuWw7 — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2022

Of course Micah Parsons is not alone in his sentiment. Earlier in the offseason, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has also repeatedly proclaimed their Super Bowl aspirations. More recently, he highlighted how he plans 2022 to be the “golden year” for Dallas after years and years of heartbreaks and playoff disappointments.

“I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott shared. “It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

The Cowboys undoubtedly have the talent to contend for the Super Bowl, but it remains to be seen if they can get over the hump after years of mediocrity. Not to mention that the team is facing some wide receiver woes after the departure of key players this offseason and recent injuries.

Dallas fans will love the confidence of Parsons and Prescott, but with the season nearing, it’s time for them to walk the talk.