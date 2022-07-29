‘I plan for this to be the golden year’: Dak Prescott drops bold Cowboys Super Bowl prediction

The expectations are always high for the Dallas Cowboys. After taking home the NFC East crown last season, Dak Prescott and company are expected to get back to the postseason and eventually become a title contender.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Prescott is ready to finally bring the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl. “I plan for this to be the golden year,” he said. The star quarterback later added that he is looking to follow in the footsteps of Dallas legends like Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

“I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” Dak Prescott said, per ESPN. “It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Dallas has plenty of talent despite losing several key names this offseason. Prescott has CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliot to assist him while Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs can hold it down on defense. Although Michael Gallup still needs time to recover from his knee injury, they have the talent to reclaim the division title.

The Cowboys’ main competition for the division will be the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas losing starters in free agency and trading away Amari Cooper has weakened their roster but it should still be able to contend with their archrivals.

Despite winning numerous NFC East championships over the past two decades, Dallas has not reached a conference championship since 1995 and is 3-9 in playoff games since the year 2000. A Cowboys Super Bowl would bring one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises back to the top.