By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC’s top seed with a win against the New York Giants on Sunday. For Darius Slay, it was a form of revenge on behalf of teammate James Bradberry.

Bradberry joined the Eagles in the offseason after the Giants released him. This fact did not escape Slay, and he reminded New York of their actions after the win on Sunday.

This is not the first time Slay has spoken up on behalf of Bradberry. Philadelphia beat the Giants back in Week 14. After the game, Slay told the media exactly how he felt about the victory.

“It definitely felt good to whoop that a– here for my boy JB,” Slay said in Week 14. “It’s real big for me to whoop that a– here. We whopped that a– pretty good for JB.”

Slay and Bradberry played extremely well next to each other this season. It’s a big reason the Eagles stand atop the NFC and will receive a bye in the playoffs. And it’s also a reason Slay is so fired about regarding the Giants’ decision.

“I got all the emotions for him. That’s what brothers do,” the Eagles corner said. “Looking to their sidelines, it’s like ‘Damn they really let JB go.’… I didn’t know who cut JB, but it was just like a vision in my head.”

Slay is in his third season as a member of the Eagles. He came over via a trade with the Detroit Lions following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

While the Eagles are on a bye, the Giants will play next week. New York travels to Minnesota next week to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.