For the first time in three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles played with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts aided the Eagles to a 22-16 home win over the New York Giants to end Philly’s three-game skid and most importantly, help the team clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Hurts missed some time due to a right shoulder issue, but looked decent in his first game back, passing for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 20 of 35 completions. It was not the most sparkling of performances, but some rust and the Eagles’ trying not to push Hurts too hard likely contributed to his less-than-optimal showing. Nevertheless, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sounded optimistic about Hurts’ form heading into the playoffs (via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Hurts and the Eagles will have an extra week of rest before playing their first game in the playoffs, thanks to their No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles will play the winner of the Giants and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round.

With Hurts running the offense of Philly for the most part of the regular season, the Eagles were able to finish the regular season as a top-three squad in both scoring offense and total offense.