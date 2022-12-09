By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

During the offseason, the New York Giants released starting cornerback James Bradberry. Now, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is trying to figure out why they would do such a thing.

Last season, James Bradberry played a key role in the Giants secondary. Along with appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 17 defended passes, and four interceptions on the season.

Following the end of the 2021 season, the Giants, who were in a tough position money-wise, ultimately chose to release Bradberry. He decided to sign with the Eagles.

In his first season in Philadelphia, he has once again found success. Through 12 starts, he has recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 defended passes, three interceptions, and one touchdown.

On Sunday, when the Eagles take on the Giants, James Bradberry will be taking on the Giants for the first time since his release.

Before this matchup, Bradberry’s teammate Darius Slay spoke with the media. During the conversation, Slay was asked how the Giants could let Bradberry go. He responded saying, “That is the question I will be asking. I think he’s arguably the first or second-best player on the defense. He’s showing why this year too, playing at an elite level. Should be a pro bowler, easily. He’s a dog, I don’t know how they let that man out of that room. But I’m glad they did.”

The cornerback duo of James Bradberry and Darius Slay has been arguably the best in the NFL this season. Now on Sunday, Bradberry could be out for revenge against his former team.