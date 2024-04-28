The second trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine gave audiences their first real glimpse of the film's villain Cassandra Nova, though it was kept largely brief and an even more limited display of her powers. It appears this may have been done on purpose to hide the true scope of her power, something which Deadpool, himself, seemingly confirmed on social media.
The original post came from reported “scooper” Alex Perez, who posted a short rundown of what audiences can expect to see from Nova and the threat she poses when she arrives in Deadpool and Wolverine. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds came along not long after to like the post to seemingly confirm Perez's rundown was on the money when it came to the villain's first film outing, according to TheDirect.
In the original post, Perez outlined that Nova has a dark sense of humor, is clever, sadistic, won't hesitate to kill, and even poses a threat to the multiverse.
The latter of those seems to fit with what has been show from Deadpool and Wolverine in its trailers, which include various scenes taking place at the End of Time first scene in the Disney Plus series Loki. The local serves as the Time Variance Authority's old “dumping ground” for branching timelines it would “prune” to protect the Sacred Timeline, with everything pruned later destroyed by the temporal entity Alioth.
Nova appears to make her home at the End of Time inside the hollowed-out skull of a dead Giant-Man while her followers make camp around the helmeted skull. As for what would make her a threat to the multiverse, it partly goes back to her family history.
“Like the rocks and the sky, I simply am”
In the comics, Nova was originally conceived without a body alongside her twin, Charles Xavier, and would use her brother's DNA to create her own body. She attempted to kill her brother while still in the womb once her body had formed hands and legs, but Xavier destroyed her body with a psychic blast that resulted in Nova being stillborn.
It was not her death, though, as she survived as random cellular matter that resided in sewers for years until she could form her own body. Nova's powers would also grow to the point where she was more than a match for her twin brother's own telepathic power.
Over time, Nova would end up doing battling the X-Men, Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and plenty more of Marvel's strongest heroes in her bid to kill her brother and destroy mutantkind the world over.
This sort of power residing at the End of Time indicates why she would pose such a threat that, from what the trailers have teased, need to be eliminated by two characters like Wolverine and Deadpool who seemingly can't die. Xavier is generally regarded as one of, if not the, most powerful minds in the Marvel universe, so audiences can only imagine what a dark mirror of that mind would have in store if it were to ever break free.
Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.