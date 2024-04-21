There's a new hint of what's to come with Deadpool & Wolverine as Ryan Reynolds dropped a teaser preview on X.
It's a snippet of a new trailer for the MCU film. In the latest teaser, you get a taste of Logan's journey before joining Deadpool and working together.
Plus, Reynolds also released a new poster for the film that's bound to hype fans up even more.
New Deadpool & Wolverine teaser
You hear Deadpool's monologue in the clip while images of past Wolverine clips are shown. One includes his death in Logan in 2017. It opens with clips of Deadpool 2 of a music box with an impaled Logan that is switched on by Deadpool.
“Look, eventually, you'll going to hang up the claws, and it's going to make a lot of people very sad,” Deadpool says. “But one day your old pal Wade is going to ask you to get back into the saddle again. And when he does, say yes.”
“I always wanted to ride with you, Loge,” Wade continues. “Deadpool and Wolverine.”
This is followed by text that reads: “New trailer tomorrow.”
Ryan captioned the clip, “Tomorrow is just a day away.”
As I mentioned, a new poster was also released. This one features Wolverine's claws and Deadpool's index finger running against them.
On the official X account, the caption reads: “What Hugh'e hands you've got…”
ScreenRant wrote details and clues about Wolverine's return, considering his death in Logan. The teaser indicates that characters can return in various timelines in the MCU. After all, Deadpool speaks like they've hung out before, but he's also discussing future potential with the duo. So, signs point to the fact that Deadpool may have been talking to Wolverine in the past, which might make sense.
Deadpool & Wolverine will not be a Deadpool 2 sequel
One clear thing is this new film is not going to be a sequel.
Director Shawn Levy recently told ScreenRant, “As far as crafting the Deadpool & Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles.”
He added, “It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”
Though it's not a sequel, there are returning Deadpool characters from previous films, CBR reports. Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Lewis Tan (Shatterstar) are all set to return.
So, prepare for a new trailer tomorrow, Monday, April 22. And Deadpool & Wolverine will slash and kick their way into theaters on July 26.