There's no denying that the transfer portal has changed the college basketball landscape forever. While some may argue that it's for the better and some may argue that it's for the worse, what it's done is allowed college players to enter a free agency of sorts and have a little more control over their NCAA careers. The DePaul Blue Demons have been active in the transfer portal so far this offseason, looking to improve a roster that finished 10-23 last season. DePaul made their most recent transfer portal addition on Friday with a commitment from former UCLA center Mac Etienne as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Source: UCLA transfer Mac Etienne has committed to DePaul. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 11, 2023

Mac Etienne joins four other players that DePaul has added in the transfer portal. Those other players include former Wyoming forward Jeremiah Oden, former Minnesota forward Jaden Henley, former Texas Tech forward Elijah Fisher and former South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr.

Etienne arrives from UCLA where he spent the past three seasons. He only played two of those seasons though in 2020-21 and 2022-23. He was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021-22 season while recovering from an ACL injury.

After a promising freshman season amid UCLA's run to the Final Four in 2021, Etienne never was able to find his way back into the rotation last season once he returned from injury. He played in 32 games, but only at a little over six minutes per game, down from the 11.2 he averaged as a freshman.

He plays with a lot of energy and effort in the middle, especially on the defensive end, and still has a ceiling he's yet to reach.