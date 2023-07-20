Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin did not hold back when asked about the current system in place regarding NIL (name, image and likeness) and the transfer portal at SEC Media Days on Thursday. Kiffin said that it's a “disaster” and that college football has “legalized cheating”, per Travis L. Brown of The Eagle.

“This is a disaster, because you legalized cheating. And you told the boosters they can pay players.”

But that's not all the Ole Miss football coach said. Kiffin went on to compare the transfer portal to free agency, acknowledging that he has taken advantage of the system to better the Rebels' roster.

But Kiffin sent a clear warning to the leaders of college football, saying that the system is “going to get worse before it gets better.”

It's not the first time that the Ole Miss football has spoken out against the system, as he predicted there would be “constant issues” back in February during his National Signing Day press conference.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey called on Congress to fix the NIL issues that have plagued college athletics, saying that it's been “misused” by some.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker and Jerry Moran drafted a bipartisan NIL bill and released it on Thursday, though it has yet to be introduced to Congress.

While NIL problems have run rampant, the transfer portal has also been out of control. Six weeks after the conclusion of the college football regular season, nearly 2,000 players entered the portal. Allegations of tampering were widespread.

Clearly, the sport has a big issue on its hands. And Kiffin, at the forefront of all this, believes things aren't going to get any better until someone steps up.