NL West rivals Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants finish their four-game series today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Giants enter the game attempting to win their third game out of four with the Diamondbacks. Each game of the series has been close. In game one the Giants took an early 2-0 lead, but the Diamondbacks tied it in the sixth inning. The game went to extra innings with the Diamondbacks winning in 11 innings. In game two, it was the Diamondbacks with the lead, as they were up 3-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. The Giants would score three in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win. Yesterday, the Diamondbacks for the early lead again, scoring two in the first. Still, the Giants scored two in the fifth and sixth innings to give Logan Webb the win.

The Diamondbacks have fallen on tough times. They once led the NL West, but now sit in third place, 5.5 games behind the Dodgers in the division. They have also fallen a game behind the Marlins and the Phillies in the Wild Card race. Meanwhile, the Giants have the top Wild Card spot with a 60-49 record. They are just 2.5 games back of the Dodgers for the division crown.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-186)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

TV: ARID/NBCSBA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks need to start scoring again. On the year, they are tenth in the majors in runs scored, and they average 4.83 runs per game. In the last six games, they have scored just 15 runs, sitting at just 2.5 runs per game. For an offense that is in the top half of the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging, they need to make a turn around if they are going to go to the playoffs.

Christian Walker is the team leader in home runs and RBIs this year. He has 22 home runs which is tied for 17th while hitting 68 RBIS, which is tied for 20th in the majors. He is coming off a month in which he was still hitting home runs and driving in runs, but also struggling some at the dish. Walker his just .205 in July, but he did have a .330 on-base percentage. He did hit six home runs though, and seven doubles, which led to him driving in 15 runs, and scoring 12 times.

Meanwhile, rookie of the year candidate Corbin Carroll is struggling at the plate. He has just one hit in the four games of this series, but he does have two RBIs. In July he hit just .250 but did have an OBP of .337. In the month he hit a double, two triples, and four home runs. That led to him driving in ten runs. Carroll also stole nine bases on the month, which led to him scoring 17 times. Those nine stolen bases brought his total for the year to 33, which is good for third in the majors behind Esteury Ruiz and Ronald Acuna Jr.

On the hill, today for the Diamondbacks will be Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt is 0-4 on the season with an 8.20 ERA. Pfaadt has made just three starts since the start of June. He has given up 12 runs in those three starts, pitching just 13.2 innings. The last two starts have been better. He went over five innings in both, but he did give up three runs in each.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants continue to get quality pitching. They have given up just 21 runs in their last eight games, winning six of them. On the year, the Giants are eighth in team ERS, fourth in Whip, but 21st in opponent batting average. The Giants will go with an opener in this one, sending Scott Alexander to the mound. He is 6-1 on the season with a 3.13 ERA. The last time he started a game, he went 1.2 innings and did not give up a hit or a walk. This is not a bad strategy for the Giants. The Giants' bullpen leads the league in WHIP and is fifth in ERA this year.

On the offensive side of things, the Giants are sitting 16th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Wilmer Flores comes into this game hitting hot. In the last week, he is hitting .435 with three RBIs and a home run. He has also hit two doubles in the last week while scoring two times. Meanwhile, Michael Conforto is hitting .333, but he has also walked three times to bring his on-base percentage over the last week to .555. He also has scored twice while driving in a run.

The major RBI producer in the last week has been Brandon Crawford. He has four RBIs with a home run and a triple inthe last week. He is hitting .313 and has also scored three times. Getting on base is something that the Giants have been going well with as of late. Mike Yastrzemski has an OBP of .500 in the last week, although his time has been limited. Blake Sabol, Marco Luciano, and Lamonte Wade Jr. are all also over .333 in on-base percentage in the last week. If the Giants can figure out how to get a few more of those base runners home, they will put up plenty of runs in this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

While the Giants are going with a relief pitcher to open the game, with how good their bullpen has been this year, and how bad Brandon Pfaadt has been, it does give them the pitching edge. Furthermore, their offense has been better than the Diamondbacks as of late. The Giants do not put up a ton of runs, but they can score enough to get the win. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are not putting up nearly enough runs. This should still be another close game. With that, take the runs with the Diamondbacks in this one.

