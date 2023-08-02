Zac Gallen's struggles against the long ball continued Tuesday night, as he surrendered another home run during his start versus the San Francisco Giants on the road. Giants veteran infielder Brandon Crawford lifted one for 420 feet in the sixth inning for a two-run, game-tying home run off of the Arizona Diamondbacks righty.

When asked about his susceptibility to long balls following the game, Gallen failed to muster an explanation.

“I wish I knew,” Gallen said (h/t PHNX Diamondbacks).

Over his first 12 starts of the season, Gallen was hardly touched for home runs, giving up just a couple of blasts over that stretch. Then it went downhill for him on that front, as he has now surrendered a total of 13 home runs over his last 11 starts. Moreover, batters posted just a .345 slugging percentage in the first half versus Gallen. In his first three starts after the MLB All-Star break, his opponents' SLG is at .551.

Zac Gallen managed to escape with a no-decision in the Giants game but the Diamondbacks still ended up losing the contest, 4-3. That stings for Arizona, who, instead of closing the gap between it and the Giants in National League West division standings, ended up seeing that divide widen to two games.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Gallen, who will turn 28 on Thursday, is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He will have to find the answer soon to his malaise on the mound if the Diamondbacks are to catch up to their rivals in the NL West.