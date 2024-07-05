MLB action continues to roll during this Friday slate and we're ready to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup between National League divisional rivals. The Arizona Diamondbacks will visit the San Diego Padres to begin a competitive three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Padres Projected Starters

Slade Cecconi (RHP) vs. Randy Vasquez (RHP)

Slade Cecconi (2-6) with a 5.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 48 K, 57.1 IP

Last Start: 6/28 @ OAK (L) – 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-3) with a 3.35 ERA, .228 OBA, 30 K, 40.1 IP

Randy Vasquez (2-4) with a 4.88 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 32 K, 51.2 IP

Last Start: 6/28 @ BOS (W) – 4.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-2) with a 3.55 ERA, .307 OBA, 14 K, 25.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the NL West standings and they trail their opponents here by three games. This series could prove to be an important one as the Diamondbacks try to remain in the divisional conversation. They've struggled over the last 10 games, winning just four games and seeing some shifts to the injured list from their starting rotation. It's not the greatest sign for a team that already ranks in the bottom 25 for most pitching categories. Their bats have been better, so they'll have to bank on getting on base and winning the game that way.

Slade Cecconi will get the start here and the Diamondbacks have gone just 1-3 in his last four appearances. He's been able to pitch through the sixth inning just three times in his 11 total starts on the season. Still, he's been used much more on the road and his strikeout numbers have been much better in opposing ballparks. Look for the Diamondbacks to use their bullpen in this one as they hope for Cecconi to put in a few hard and scoreless innings.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West and they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 7.5 games in the standings. They've caught fire recently, winning 10 of their last 13 games and picking up series wins against teams like the Brewers and Red Sox. They have the second-highest team batting average in the league (.262) and they currently rank fifth in on-base percentage (.325). Jurickson Profar has emerged alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. as an All-Star player and as long as the Padres can stay even-keeled over the next couple of months, they should give the Dodgers a race in the division.

Randy Vasquez will make the start in this game and he's hoping to improve on his performance through the first half of the season. While he hasn't typically been too bad, he tends to give up homers during clutch moments in the game and he's still searching for his signature performance on the season. Look for him to slow the game down as he tries to limit his earned runs and give his offense a chance to showcase their hot bats.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

Both teams are worthy competitors to the Dodgers in the National League West and a sweep during this series could make a big difference in the standings ahead of the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks are seeing success from the plate and getting men on base early into the game, but their bullpen and pitching staff has been seriously lagging behind. they'll need a strong performance from their bullpen to have a chance on the road here.

The San Diego Padres are hoping to make the most of their hot offense at the moment with a number of their key players catching heat at the right time. They may have the steadier pitcher during this matchup, but only if he can extend his appearance and turn-in scoreless work early.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the San Diego Padres to open this NL West series with a win at home. Their bats are doing more right now and despite not finding his footing for much of this season, I expect Randy Vasquez to have a solid performance at home and open this game with a few scoreless innings. Look for the Padres to take the lead late in the game behind the support of their home crowd.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-116)