Taylor Swift surprised her fans by playing a song from her self-titled debut album on the “Eras” tour. Perhaps this gives fans a glimpse of what is to come on the (Taylor's Version) edition of the album.

During Swift's July 6, 2024, show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, she broke out two mashups for the “Surprise Songs” segment. The first was a mashup of “Sweeter Than Fiction” (the live debut of the song) and “Holy Ground.” The second featured three songs — “Mary's Song (Oh My My My),” “So High School,” and “Everything Has Changed.”

This was the first performance of ‘Mary's Song” since 2008. It was last played during Swift's show in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on October 18, 2008. In total, the song has only been played 25 times total.

How many Taylor Swift songs have been played on the “Eras” tour?

This was a huge development for the “Eras” tour since it is not a featured segment in the show. 13 songs from the album have been played — almost exclusively during the “Surprise Songs” segment — including “Our Song” (twice) and Tim McGraw (once).

The reason for this is unclear. Perhaps she is withholding it before its (Taylor's Version) re-recorded album release. To that point, Reputation, which came out in 2017, is featured heavily in the show and has a segment.

It could be that Swift left her debut album in the past. It was some of her earliest work, and she has evolved greatly since 2006. What followed has become some of Swift's signature work.

Taylor Swift and the “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is Swift's biggest tour to date. It commenced on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. When it is all said and done, the tour will have played 152 2shows across the globe.

Throughout the three-hour show, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography. Songs from almost all of her albums are played. It celebrates all of her work, including her latest albums such as Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

After touring North America in the summer of 2023, Swift visited Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year. On February 7, 2024, Swift played the first of four shows in Tokyo, Japan. She then played shows in Australia and Singapore before the European leg commenced.

Starting on May 9, Swift began the European leg of the “Eras” tour. She just finished three dates in the Netherlands before going to Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria. The current European leg of the “Eras” tour will conclude with five shows from August 15-20 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

On October 18, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows of the “Eras” tour. She will play nine shows in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana will be played before she heads to Canada for the final nine shows.

Several A-listers have opened for Swift on the tour. Sabrina Carpenter, Paramore, Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams are just a few of the opening acts featured.

When it is over, the “Eras” tour will be the biggest concert tour of all time. Swift also released a concert film to commemorate it — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.