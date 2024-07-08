The Paramount logo we're used to goes away as soon as a rebranding logo, including Skydance, is now being used.

THR reported that during a Monday morning meeting with Skydance CEO David Ellison, former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, and Paramount's three co-CEOS, a refreshed Paramount logo was introduced that merged Skydance's logo. This is due to the massive $8 billion merger between the entertainment giants.

From the looks of it, there's a font change, which is much more simplified than it previously was. The mountains aren't detailed, and it's much more basic.

Changes at Paramount

This meeting presented many other changes and optimism. It also provided insight into why the companies were combining.

“The key thesis behind this transaction is our desire to inject Skydance as a pure play content company, to double down on Paramount's prowess as one of the world-class storytelling enterprises, and also ensure the company is positioned to be able to expand into a tech hybrid, to be able to transition to meet the demands and needs of the evolving marketplace,” Ellison said at the beginning of the call.

The big focus is on expanding an efficient way to bring content to consumers.

“I'm a big political believer in windowing strategy, and I think there's maybe a more efficient way to maximize the value of our content while continue to be in the DTC business,” Shell noted.

“Our goal, David and my goal and the rest of the team, is to win,” the former CEO added. “We want to make this company the leader in entertainment, and that goes for DTC too. So we're going to be evaluating all options to be a winner in DTC, and to be a winner in DTC really means being in the ultimate bundle that's coming. We've got a bunch of inbound from a number of people about partnerships that could involve a partnership with another player or players, and so we will evaluate all of that.”

Ellison added, “Our intention is to rebuild the Paramount+ platform. And believe that with the technological prowess and relationships that we have, we can expand our DTC business.”

Another part of the meeting was dedicated to potentially getting rid of subpar content. This could include BET Networks, Paramount's non-CBS local TV stations, and VidCon.

“There are assets here which we think are not strategic to where we're going, that if we were to get a buyer to pay a price that we thought was compelling, we would absolutely do that,” Shell said. “And we know current management is also talking about a couple of transactions that, if they get the right price, we'll be supportive of.”

Regarding leadership, Shell said, “Actually, if you went into a lab and designed the perfect executive for the next-generation Hollywood company, you would literally spit out David Ellison because he not only can go to a table read, but he can go to the next room and code too.”

Above all, there is a lot of hope for Paramount's future. Rebranding the logo is just the start of what is to come with streaming content, television, and much more.