New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes has tapered off after starting red-hot this year. However, there may be some Yankee fans in the All-Star Game selection committee, as the eighth-year veteran surprisingly got chosen as a reserve.

Holmes opened up about his gratitude, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Yeah, very excited,” Holmes said. “This place, you know, it means a lot to me. This organization, the teammates, the coaches, all the people here. It's a special place to me, and it means a lot to be able to represent all the guys here, the teammates, the team, is something I don't take lightly. It's a huge honor, I'm super grateful for this opportunity. You know, excited to go to the All-Star Game.”

While Holmes ranks seventh in the league with 19 saves, he's allowed runs in five of his last seven appearances and has already tied his career-high with five blown saves.

The 31-year-old expected to be free for a midseason getaway, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“Clay Holmes said he was ‘a little surprised' to make the All-Star team,” Phillips reported. “He initially planned on spending his break at home in Nashville or on the beach in Montauk. ‘It's definitely an honor and something I'm super grateful for.' #Yankees”

How did Holmes get selected over some of his peers around the league?

Holmes was saved by his hot start with the Yankees this year

If it weren't for his lights-out beginning to the season, Holmes wouldn't have even sniffed the All-Star game this year. The right-hander turned in 28 scoreless appearances out of his first 30 games this year, with just four earned runs allowed through May. However, the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder registered a 5.59 ERA in June and gave up a two-run homer to Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida on Friday, which was just his third long ball of the year.

Additionally, Holmes has been outclassed by two of his division rivals this year. Baltimore Orioles right-hander Craig Kimbrel is tied for third in the league with 23 saves out of 27 chances, with a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and four holds. Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has been even better, converting 18 of 19 save opportunities, with a 2.01 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

On the other hand, Holmes has a 3.00 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. It's hard to argue that he deserved the selection over Jansen and/or Kimbrel, and it's worth an explanation by the MLB. Holmes is still in the upper echelon of his position group, but he's fallen out of the cream of the crop as of late.