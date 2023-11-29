Diego Luna and Gabriel Garcia Marquez will produce The Boys: Mexico and are considering take roles in the planned spinoff.

The Boys universe is expanding with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal set to executive produce The Boys: Mexico, Deadline reported.

Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will write and co-executive produce with Luna and Garcia Bernal. The actors are also considering taking roles in the series, although not the major ones, sources said.

The Boys: Mexico… in Mexico

Dunnet-Alcocer is currently writing the script, and a team is working on looking for his co-showrunner. The Boys: Mexico will be filmed in the Latin American country and its team is also working on the budget. However, they have not started the casting process.

The Boys franchise has two spinoffs, the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the college-set Gen V. Both series are on Prime Video, also the home of the original series.

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's New York Times best-selling comic. It's set in a world where superheroes exist — powers and all — and are treated like celebrities and are as influential the same way politicians are. The main group, called Seven, is led by the cocky and unhinged Homelander (Antony Star).

The supes' (as they're called in the show) celebrity is managed and marketed by a corporation called Vought-American. Behind the scenes, the supes are actually a corrupt group with their own set of issues.

Conversely, a group informally known as “The Boys” led by the supe-hating Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) seek to expose the truth about the Seven and the rest of the superheroes.

Since details regarding the upcoming spinoff's premise are currently under wraps, we don't yet know if it's going to be the Latino version of the story or a completely different take altogether.

Dunnet-Alcocer, Luna and Garcia Bernal: A quick history

Dunnet-Alcocer also wrote the screnplay for Blue Beetle, as well as director Jonas Cuaron's El Muerto and 2019's Miss Bala starring Gina Rodriguez. He's also attached to write Universal's reimagining of 1983 gangster classic Scarface.

Luna and Garcia Bernal first burst into the Hollywood mainstream scene with their Spanish-language film 2001's Y Tu Mama Tambien directed by Alfonso Cuaron. They've worked together several times since in 2008's Rudo y Cursi and the Will Ferrell-led Casa de Mi Padre released in 2012.

Luna recently starred in Star Wars: Rogue One prequel Andor as the titular character. Garcia Bernal on the other hand was in Prime Video's Cassandro, a biographical drama about the gay wrestler born Saul Armendariz.

Luna and Garcia Bernal created their production company in 2018, La Corriente del Golfo. They produced Garcia Bernal's Cassandro, and Luna hosted Pan y Circo, both for Prime Video.