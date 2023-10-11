‘The Boys' spinoff showrunner Michele Fazekas recently confirmed that the fate of ‘Gen V' season 2 remains uncertain despite its promising start. In an interview with TheWrap, Fazekas expressed hope for a green light. But she also emphasized the lack of an official order for the next season.

Prime Video's Gen V, which is The Boys spinoff made its debut with the first three episodes. It retained the same elements of raunchiness, gore, and morally complex characters. However, it introduces a younger generation of Supes and delves into social and individual issues. It tackles sexism, racism, eating disorders, schizophrenia, self-injury, and sexual assault.

Since its premiere, Gen V began its build of a dedicated fanbase. Hopefully, it will secure a second season. As executive producer Eric Kripke noted, the show's performance, viewership, and Amazon's satisfaction will have a role in its future.

Despite the uncertainty, Kripke revealed that the writers' room for season 2 of The Boys spinoff is already in motion, Co-head of Television at Amazon Studios, Vernon Sanders also highlighted the strong reception and viewership the show has garnered in its initial days.

More than a dedicated fanbase, showrunner Michele Fazekas also loved the creative freedom they enjoy.

“The nice thing about working with Eric and working with Amazon is we’re not beholden to, ‘You have to go for X number of years.’ It’s like, where does the story take us? Where do the characters take us? I like being able to make decisions based on that versus based on hitting a number.”

With confidence in the series' potential, Amazon is also eagerly looking forward to what lies ahead for Gen V.

The Boys spinoff, Gen V releases new episodes on Prime Video every Friday, with its future hanging in the balance as fans eagerly anticipate what comes next.