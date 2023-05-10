The Los Angeles Dodgers have jumped out to a hot start in the National League West, with the Arizona Diamondbacks matching them stride-for-stride almost every step of the way.

The team has been without the services of 2022 All-Star outfielder and free agent pickup JD Martinez, but has been led by a cast of many including outfielder Mookie Betts, who blasted a leadoff home run on Tuesday in a 6-2 victory over the Brewers.

Lead it off, Mookie! pic.twitter.com/KbOJ29oW7O — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2023

On Tuesday, the Dodgers received word from manager Dave Roberts that Martinez is set to make his return on Friday. The news came on the same day that the 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-handed hitter blasted a home run off of Michael Grove at Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers’ spring training facility.

Martinez has played in 23 games so far this season, hitting .250 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 88 at-bats. His OPS of .840 is .50 points higher than last year’s All-Star season, a positive sign for the 35-year-old as he prepares to make his return.

The former Red Sox slugger has been nursing tightness in his lower back. Martinez signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, taking a sizeable pay cut for the chance to play with a contending team.

So far, so good.

“I wanted a team that was going to be in October, be in the swing of things all year and give me a chance to win,” Martinez said about the deal. “I didn’t want to get stuck with the Red Sox getting the guy they wanted and me left (feeling) wondering where I was going to go.”

The Dodgers are home for a series finale against Milwaukee tomorrow before taking on the Padres on Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET, 7:10 PT.