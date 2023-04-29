Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a key player back in their lineup Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals as Will Smith returns from a concussion, but in the process, they placed JD Martinez on the IL, backdated to April 25th, as announced by the team. The Dodgers also made a couple of other moves:

The Dodgers reinstated C Will Smith from the injured list and P Brusdar Graterol and IF Max Muncy from the paternity list. In order to add to the active roster, the Dodgers optioned LHP Justin Bruihl and IF Luke Williams and placed DH J.D. Martinez on the injured list with… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 29, 2023

Smith was out for just under two weeks after taking a foul ball off his catcher’s mask. LA won’t put him behind the dish right away, with the 28-year-old serving as the DH Friday in place of Martinez.

Martinez has been nursing a sore back in the last few days and to prevent any further damage, the Dodgers are just giving him some time off. The slugger is swinging it well with Los Angeles after coming over in the offseason, hitting .250 with four homers, nine doubles, two triples, and 15 RBI in 23 games. He’s also slugging .534. It’s just some lower back tightness therefore it shouldn’t keep Martinez out for too long. That’s the hope, at least.

The Dodgers offense is producing 5.1 runs per game but sits at just .500 baseball, much in part to the inconsistency of their pitching staff, which owns a 4.72 ERA. Brusdar Graterol’s return to the bullpen should help while Max Muncy is also in the mix again after having his first child.

Dave Roberts’ squad plays the Cardinals all weekend long before facing the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres next week. A tough stretch ahead for the organization as they look to find a rhythm after a dismal start.