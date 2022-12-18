By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture.

Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out bringing back Turner for his 10th season with the team, per Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman.

The 38-year-old Turner has been a productive run producer with power during his tenure with the Dodgers. However, the third baseman saw something of a downturn in his production last season. He hit 13 home runs last season and knocked in 81 runs while slashing .278/.350/.438. That home run total was less than half the 27 long balls he had 2021.

Turner was slowed by injuries and played in 128 games last season, compared to 151 the year before. Turner has been dependable in the field, but there are questions about how much longer he can be expected to play a solid 3rd base at his age.

If the Dodgers don’t believe he can still do the job consistently, it is very unlikely they would bring him back. The signing of Martinez to a 1-year, $10 million contract indicates the Dodgers have filled their need for a designated hitter, and that would put Turner off their radar.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Florida Marlins appear to be the teams that have the most interest in Turner at this point, but don’t be surprised if the Boston Red Sox get involved.

They chose not to resign Martinez and they lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, so they clearly need a bat and Justin Turner could fill the bill.