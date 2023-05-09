Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts isn’t taking any chances. The Dodgers are currently staying at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, which is rumored to be haunted. Betts opted out of staying at the hotel and rented an Airbnb instead, per Bill Plunkett.

“(Betts) Rented an Airbnb for some friends and is staying there ‘just in case’ the stories about ghosts are true. Said he doesn’t really believe in ghosts but doesn’t want to find out he’s wrong,” Plunkett shared on Twitter.

Plunkett also revealed that Mookie Betts has previously stayed at the hotel and didn’t encounter any ghosts. Although, Betts said he had trouble sleeping.

The decision to rent an Airbnb ultimately paid off, as Betts gave the Dodgers a quick 1-0 lead with a leadoff home run on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Betts hasn’t performed up to his lofty standards so far in 2023, but he’s been swinging the bat well in recent action. Overall, he came into Tuesday’s game hitting .254/358/.469 with an .827 OPS.

The Dodgers were defeated handily on Monday in Game 1 of their series versus the Brewers, losing 9-3. In their defense, the Dodgers were fresh off a flight from San Diego after taking two of three games from the Padres over the weekend. Los Angeles is playing a steady brand of baseball at the moment despite Monday’s loss, winning eight out of their past ten games.

Assuming the Dodgers that are staying at the Pfister Hotel don’t run into any ghosts, the team should continue playing well. They will close out their series in Milwaukee on Wednesday before heading back home for a rematch with the Padres.