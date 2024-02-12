Clayton Kershaw sent a simple, yet powerful message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after re-signing with LA in free agency.

Clayton Kershaw recently re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rumors of Kershaw signing with the Texas Rangers or even potentially retiring swirled throughout the offseason, but Kershaw ultimately decided to return to the only MLB organization he's ever known.

On Monday, Kershaw shared a seven-word message on Instagram that will excite Dodgers fans. Kershaw's message is brief but powerful, and reveals his mindset heading into the 2024 season.

“Pumped to be back in Dodger blue!”

Clayton Kershaw's uncertain baseball future

Will this be the final offseason where Kershaw shares a message like this? After all, retirement rumors have been linked to Kershaw in each of the past few offseasons. And he's consistently signed just one-year contracts in each of those offseasons, leaving the door for retirement open.

We can't make a prediction for Kershaw's post-2024 plans. At the moment, he's looking to recover from his offseason surgery and return at some point during the '24 campaign.

Clayton Kershaw certainly wants to win the World Series at least one more time. Yes, LA won the 2020 championship, but that came in a shortened season. Dodgers fans will passionately defend the title, but there are still critics and skeptics.

Winning a World Series after playing a full 162-game slate will silence the critics. And the Dodgers have built a team that is more than capable of bringing home a championship trophy. Shohei Ohtani highlights LA's offseason signings, and the Dodgers have more pressure than ever to win it all in 2024.

Again, Kershaw won't pitch until the middle of the 2024 season at the earliest. The hope is that Kershaw will be fresh for the second-half of the year. He wants to redeem himself after struggling in the 2023 playoffs. He was dealing with an injury at the time, but Kershaw isn't one for excuses.

Winning another World Series would boost Kershaw's already impressive legacy. There isn't much doubt that Kershaw has already established himself as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. In fact, he's one of the best regular season pitchers of all-time.

But Kershaw's up-and-down postseason results cannot be ignored, so winning the 2024 Fall Classic is especially important for the Dodgers star pitcher.

At the moment, Clayton Kershaw is just happy to be “back in Dodger blue.”