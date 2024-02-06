Clayton Kershaw back to LA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done a fantastic job of strengthening their roster this offseason, headlined by the signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There is one legend who happens to still be a free agent, however: Clayton Kershaw. Well, that isn't the case anymore.

The left-hander had his club option turned down this winter and remained unsigned, with the Texas Rangers and the Dodgers two teams showing interest in the southpaw. And on Tuesday, he agreed to a new deal with Los Angeles.

Via Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman:

“The Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw are in agreement @JonHeyman and I can report. The physical is on Thursday.”

The 35-year-old Kershaw has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Dodgers, making 10 All-Star appearances and winning three Cy Young awards. Last season in 24 starts, the veteran compiled a 2.46 ERA, 13-5 record, and 1.06 WHIP. But, he once again struggled in the playoffs as the Arizona Diamondbacks lit him up in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers' rotation is looking absolutely loaded right now with the return of Walker Buehler and the recent acquisition of big right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Plus, Yamamoto will be a top-end starter for Dave Roberts while lefty James Paxton just signed with the organization, too.

With a return expected in the mid-way point of 24′, it remains to be seen what Kershaw's role with the Dodgers could be. Regardless, fans will undoubtedly love to see him back on the mound in Chavez Ravine and hopefully playing his part in a World Series run.