The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a series against the Cleveland Guardians and after Cleveland took game one on Tuesday, Wednesday's game two was suspended due to weather. The Dodgers were winning the game 3-1 in the third inning when the thunderstorms hit. The game will resume tomorrow at 12:10 ET with game three beginning 3o minutes after the completion of game two. The suspension of the game threw off the plan for Dodgers pitching a little bit, and manager Dave Roberts gave an update in regards to what the pitching schedule will look like after this.

Dave Roberts noted that the Dodgers are not planning to pitch star lefty Clayton Kershaw on their next trip, which is to the Boston Red Sox, according to a tweet from David Vassegh. Instead, they will keep him on the normal schedule which lines up with him pitching Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home.

Clayton Kershaw spent about a month and a half injured recently. He went down with left shoulder inflammation in late June, and he was originally expected to back by July 15th. That ended up not being the case, and Kershaw didn't return until August 10th. Kershaw has had an incredible season so far, but with his age, he has to be careful to make sure he remains healthy for the rest of the season.

The Dodgers are poised for another postseason run, and they have their eyes set on another World Series. They are in position to be the two seed in the National League right now, and if they stay healthy, they have all the tools to win it all.