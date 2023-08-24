It appears that the wait for the return of Walker Buehler to the big leagues is going to have to wait a little longer, as he's yet to have a rehab assignment. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't even certain when exactly Buehler will be able to take that crucial step toward a comeback, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“Roberts also said Walker Buehler has continued to throw single-inning sim games against hitters, but that a timeline for him to start a rehab assignment is still TBD.”

The good news for the Dodgers is that Buehler is already tossing simulated games. Assuming that he will not run into a significant setback, the hope for Los Angeles is that Buehler will be able to be part of the roster at least in the later portions of the 2023 MLB regular season.

Buehler has not pitched in the big leagues since June 2022 when he left the mound during a game against the San Francisco Giants. He would later go under the knife to repair an issue in his elbow, He also had his second Tommy John procedure after that.

The two-time All-Star carries a 46-16 record with a 3.02 ERA and 1.036 WHIP in 115 games (106) starts so far in his MLB career, which he's spent all with the Dodgers.

Given the success the Dodgers are having this season and their seemingly guaranteed spot in the MLB playoffs, there's really not much of a need for the team to rush Walker Buehler back.