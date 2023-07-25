The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Monday evening with a 57-41 record, poised to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a pivotal home matchup. The Dodgers are clinging to a tight lead in the National League West with designs on bringing home the division title.

Prior to Monday night's action, Manager Dave Roberts was asked about the upcoming trade deadline, which is set for Tuesday, August 1.

The Dodgers have been linked to Cardinals star Nolan Arenado. Roberts' team may also be interested in a reunion with second baseman Kike Hernandez of the Boston Red Sox.

Roberts cautioned that the Dodgers need to be smart at the trade deadline, referencing blockbuster trade deadline deals from the past while adding that he has trust in the team's General Manager Brandon Gomes to make the right decisions.

Dave Roberts was asked if this may be most aggressive trade deadline "I don't know. … Looking back, it's hard to imagine much more aggressive than getting a Max Scherzer, Yu Darvish, Trea Turner. My trust is in these guys to understand what we need but also be smart about it." — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) July 24, 2023

The Dodgers have won four of their last six games; six of their last nine dating back to their July 14 win over the New York Mets. The team received injury updates on superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Jake Marisnick this past Friday that amounted to a mixed bag of good and not-so-good news.

Kershaw's return is perhaps all the firepower the Dodgers may need to stake their claim as a legitimate World Series contender, and perhaps a favorite, as baseball's second half heats up. Roberts' team currently ranks in the middle-of-the-pack in pitching stats leaguewide.

With a 10-4 record, 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95.1 innings with a WHIP barely above one, the 6-foot-4, 225 pound Kershaw's recovery and subsequent performance may be the key to a dominant season for the Dodgers — the best trade deadline prize Roberts could possibly hope for in the coming month.